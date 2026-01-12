‘Extremely dangerous’ winger ready to join Rangers and satisfy Danny Rohl’s demand

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has received a massive boost in his pursuit of Andreas Skov Olsen, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the VfL Wolfsburg winger is ready to move to Ibrox in the January transfer window.

The Gers are actively exploring options to strengthen their attacking department this month, with the Denmark international winger Olsen among the names on manager Rohl’s wishlist.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that preliminary discussions have taken place between Rangers and the Bundesliga side regarding a potential loan move for the 26-year-old right winger.

The interest in Olsen comes as Rangers seek to add quality and depth in wide areas amid a competitive push in the Scottish Premiership.

Olsen, who has earned 40 caps for Denmark, is understood to be one of several targets being assessed this month, with the club casting a wide net for reinforcements that fit Rohl’s tactical vision.

Talks remain in the early stages, with no formal offer yet in place. Rangers have made contact to gauge feasibility, and the structure under consideration appears to be a temporary loan deal – potentially including a significant financial contribution from the Light Blues to facilitate the switch.

Wolfsburg, who signed the player for around £12million (€14m, $16m) in January 2025, are open to allowing him to depart temporarily as he looks to secure more regular first-team football.

The winger was notably absent from their recent heavy defeat to Bayern Munich, not due to injury but amid his desire for a new challenge.

However, sources have told me that Olsen himself is interested in the prospect of a move to Ibrox.

The Denmark international is said to view the opportunity positively, potentially seeing it as a platform to revive his form and contribute in a high-intensity environment.

Olsen’s left-footed style, pace, directness, and goal-scoring record- highlighted by 49 goals during a successful spell at Club Brugge – make him an appealing profile for Rangers’ flanks.

In January 2025, then Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz described Olsen as “a player who is dynamic, a strong dribbler and extremely dangerous in front of goal”, as quoted on Bundesliga.com.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rangers face Andreas Skov Olsen competition

This isn’t a new connection; interest from Rangers dates back several years to the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era, when Olsen ultimately opted for Brugge before his eventual switch to Germany.

Recent social media interactions, including his positive response to fellow Dane Tochi Chukwuani’s recent arrival at the club, have only fuelled fan excitement and speculation.

While Olsen represents an ambitious target, Rangers are not relying solely on this pursuit.

Recruitment efforts are multifaceted, with other wide players and attacking options under consideration as the club looks to bolster the squad significantly before the window closes.

Wolfsburg’s willingness to sanction a loan could accelerate matters, but competition from other European clubs, including Premier League sides, adds complexity.

For now, the focus remains exploratory, but the early engagement and the player’s interest suggest this could develop quickly if terms align.

Should a deal materialise, it would mark a statement addition for Rangers as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.

Fans will be hoping this long-standing link finally bears fruit in what promises to be a busy final stretch of the January market.