Newcastle United have made an approach for Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin, according to a Spanish report, with Los Blancos’ response to the Magpies also revealed, as TEAMtalk discloses the name of the goalkeeper that Eddie Howe’s side are currently in talks with.

Both Madrid and Newcastle have been active in the summer transfer window, as the two clubs aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras are the signings for Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, Newcastle boss Howe has Antonio Cordero, Anthony Elanga and Seung-soo Park at his disposal as new players.

Newcastle are also looking for a new goalkeeper, and in their pursuit of a quality player between the posts, the Magpies have turned to Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Newcastle became ‘the latest team to enquire’ about Lunin last week when the Premier League club made a loan offer for the goalkeeper.

Last season’s Carabao Cup winners told Madrid that they were willing to pay €3million (£2.6m, $3.5m) for the 26-year-old Ukraine international goalkeeper.

Madrid immediately turned it down, making it clear that such a deal ‘was not in the best interest’ of the club.

The Spanish and European giants have always maintained that they are ‘happy’ with Lunin and are not actively looking to sell him.

Moreover, Madrid value Lunin at €20m (£17.3m, $23m), and a loan exit for the goalkeeper would not make sense for president Florentino Perez or manager Alonso.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported Lunin himself is ‘very happy at Real Madrid’.

Lunin has been at Madrid since 2018 and is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2030.

The goalkeeper has largely been used as a second choice to Thibaut Courtois, but he has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Madrid so far.

Newcastle United in talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale – sources

While no media outlets in England have reported Newcastle’s offer for Lunin, the Magpies’ interest in the Ukrainian star does not come as a surprise.

In June 2024, a report in Sport named Newcastle among the clubs to have taken a shine to the Madrid goalkeeper at the time.

The Magpies are actively looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and were in talks over signing James Trafford, but the 22-year-old Burnley star is on his way to Manchester City instead.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are now in talks over signing Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle have made enquiries for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

With Southampton playing in the Championship in the 2025/26 campaign after getting relegated from the Premier League, Ramsdale has his heart set on moving to a club in the English top flight this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Howe views Ramsdale as a goalkeeper who can challenge Nick Pope in the Newcastle starting line-up.

