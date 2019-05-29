Andy Carroll among four big names shown the door at West Ham

Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri will leave West Ham when their contracts expire on June 30, the Hammers have announced.

The trio, along with Spanish striker Toni Martinez, will all depart when their contracts expire this summer – making the quartet all available on free transfers.

West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement on the club’s website: “Andy Carroll and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the claret-and-blue cause.

“Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s.

“They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers.”

Nasri’s exit may come as a surprise to a few. The France star only penned a short-term deal with the Hammers in January but appeared to impress when given a chance by boss Manuel Pellegrini.

