Andy Cole makes surprising statement about current Man City team

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has said that the current Manchester City team could not best United’s treble-winning side of 1999.

Cole was part of the United side that won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup that season, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances.

The current Manchester City crop can eclipse United‘s achievement by winning the quadruple, having already won the League Cup in February.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are in a tussle with Liverpool to defend their Premier League crown, face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday before entertaining Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Cole said that his former team from that campaign had “all the tools” to beat the current City team.

“We have all the components to beat them,” the ex-forward said. “Football has changed a hell of a lot but I look at that United team and I genuinely believe we have all the tools to match anyone now.”

Cole also addressed the upcoming Manchester derby, which could decide where the Premier League trophy ends up. A draw or United victory would give Liverpool a serious boost, while City winning would put them in pole position.

“It’s a derby game and you want to win the derby game. I don’t think people are worrying about Liverpool,” Cole added.

“If I am playing I want to win a derby. The best team at the end of the season will win it. We shall see.”

United face Wolves at Molineux tonight looking to move above Tottenham Hotspur into third, before Manchester City have the chance to return to the summit on Wednesday with victory over Cardiff.

