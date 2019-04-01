Andy Cole reveals who he thinks should be the Man United lynchpin

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has said that Manchester United should base their team around current forward Marcus Rashford.

Having been handed the permanent United job last Wednesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can now begin preparations for next season, including who will remain at the club and who he will let go.

There are doubts surrounding the futures of midfielders Ander Herrera and Juan Mata, but one player who faces no questions of leaving is Rashford, who Cole has said Solskjaer should base his team around.

“What I like about Rashford, he’s got all the ability in the world but you could tell under the previous manager his confidence was waning.

“Ole’s gone in there and he’s said to him ‘we all know how good you are, just believe in yourself’ and he’s done that. When he first got in the team he knew what he could do.

“He went away from that a little bit, confidence and whatever, and now he’s back at what he’s good at. He’s a baby, of course he can [build his team around him].

“I think Marcus has come out the other day and said he’s prepared to sign a new contract now, so he’s telling everyone he wants to stay and not for the short hall, for the long haul.

“You’ve got to build you team around the local boys as well. I was fortunate enough to do just that in my time at Man Utd, and he’s definitely going to be one of the mainstays at the football club.”

Rashford has impressed again for United this term, chipping in with 13 goals and nine assists for the club this season – including the penalty that saw the Red Devils progress past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.