Ornstein confirms Tottenham as clear frontrunners to secure Liverpool stalwart after failed January swoop

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain in pole position to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool this summer, following the announcement that the Scotland skipper will be leaving Anfield when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old has won the lot on Merseyside, having joined the Reds from Hull City for an initial fee of just £8million back in 2017, and has made over 350 appearances in all competitions.

However, after falling behind summer signing Milos Kerkez in the pecking order under Arne Slot, the Liverpool legend, who flirted with an exit in January, is now definitely moving on.

On making his announcement this week, Robertson said: “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans. I’ve had an amazing nine years here.”

Robertson’s focus is finishing the campaign strongly for a Liverpool side on the brink of a Champions League exit ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final with holders PSG, while also looking to secure a top-five finish that will get them back into the competition next season.

However, speculation has been rife over where the veteran defender will end up next, although The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claims that Tottenham remain the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Premier League survival will have to be secured first to land Robertson, though, with Spurs facing the prospect of being in the bottom three by the time they face Sunderland on Sunday.

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It was the north London side who came close to signing Robertson in a cut-price deal in January, only for the deal to fall through.

Tottenham’s current left-back options include Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence, although the former has been riddled with injury issues since his arrival back in 2023.

Robertson, who is certainly not the same lung-busting force he was during Jurgen Klopp’s reign, is viewed as a leader with valuable experience that is desperately needed in a Spurs squad that is one of the youngest in the Premier League.

In some ways, he would be viewed as the James Milner-type figure, who De Zerbi had during his time in charge at Brighton.

And, while Tottenham are still leading the way for his signature, other options continue to be mooted, including Scottish giants Celtic and ambitious Welsh outfit Wrexham.

Celtic are Robertson’s boyhood club, while Wrexham will be looking to make statement signings and add much-needed Premier League experience if they win promotion to the top flight through the play-offs.

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