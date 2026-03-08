Legendary Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has broken his silence over rejecting a winter transfer window switch to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while also hinting at what his future holds on Merseyside.

Robertson was close to joining Spurs late in the winter window, with sources at the time telling us that the Reds were willing to sell Robertson for £5million (€5.7m, $7m), with the left-back himself ready to swap Anfield for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the middle of the season.

However, following Joe Gomez’s injury against Bournemouth, Liverpool pulled the plug on the deal, with club captain Virgil van Dijk also speaking out against selling Robertson.

The call was then taken for the Scotland skipper to stay on Merseyside, and speaking after Friday’s 3-1 win over Wolves in the FA Cup, he stated that the choice was his to make, as the 31-year-old opened up on what the future now holds for him.

Robertson, who has been at the Reds since 2017 and has made well over 350 appearances for the club, is entering the final months of his Anfield contract and hinted that he is open to extending beyond the summer.

As our sources have previously reported, an emotional return to Celtic could also still be in play, with Robertson having a brief stint in the Glasgow giant’s youth set-up.

As for the decision to snub Tottenham, who are now deep in the relegation mire and could have done with Robertson’s leadership skills, the Scot revealed: “There was obviously interest there – there were discussions had with both sets of clubs. But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

“I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed. That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything.

“It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training.

“Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football.

“I’ve always said that [the talks] will stay between me and the club. I don’t think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them. I have got an amazing relationship with Richard Hughes and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards.

“I’ve had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club. They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we’ve had a fantastic relationship. I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house.

“When a decision is made, and we’re getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys.”

Robertson fully focused on strong end to Liverpool’s season

Robertson, who scored the opening goal against Wolves in Friday’s cup win, also rejected any notion that the remainder of the current campaign will be about him ensuring he personally finishes ‘on a high’ after nine years of service on Merseyside.

He added: “That is not really in my thought process. My thought process is I want to win trophies at Liverpool. That has always been my focus. Every season, I want to win trophies, whether that is an FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League.

“I always want to win trophies because the club demands it and the fans demand it. That has never changed. All of our focus is on trying to make this season as successful as possible. It’s not gone the way that we wanted in the league – that is clear.

“We’re out of the Carabao Cup, so we have got two chances. If we have more performances like we did tonight, then we have a chance. If we play like Tuesday then we have no chance. So we need to try and find that consistency.

“Hopefully at the end of the season we can all have a smile on our faces and that is obviously what we are working towards.”

