Fresh Robertson concerns hand Klopp, Liverpool ugly defensive prospect

Liverpool face the prospect of all of their first-choice back four sitting on the sidelines with injury, amid fresh concerns about Andy Robertson.

Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both out for the foreseeable future with nasty knee injuries.

What’s more, sandwiched in between the latter pair’s problems was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s issue. The right-back is in the midst of around four weeks of recovery after picking up a calf strain.

As such, left-back Andy Robertson, who has proved ever-reliable to boss Jurgen Klopp, remained the only player in Liverpool’s best defence without a problem.

However, the Scotsman was not in his country’s squad for Sunday’s Nations League clash with Slovakia. Indeed, head coach Steve Clarke raised the issue in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “Andy Robertson is the most doubtful out of the ones who have a wee question mark over them.”

Robertson is out due to a hamstring strain he picked up during Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off final. His country’s captain played all 120 minutes as Scotland secured their place in next summer’s tournament.

After the game, the 26-year-old revealed that his hamstring meant he would not have been able to take a penalty in the shootout against Serbia.

He said (via the Liverpool Echo): “I think I was next [to take a pen], or seventh. But my hamstring has seized up in the second half of extra time! Just a bit of cramp.

“It was my left one so I was a bit worried it was going to cramp up. But the lads taking penalties are unbelievable.

“When Marshy’s [David Marshall] in goal you always back him to save one. What a night.”

Liverpool facing centre-back dilemma

Aside from Robertson’s fresh concerns, Liverpool are facing a dilemma at centre-back.

Indeed, despite Van Dijk and Gomez being out for the foreseeable future, Joel Matip is not the most reliable defender.

As such, many pundits have tipped the Reds to enter the January transfer market for a top new signing.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are considering a move for free agent Daryl Janmaat.

