Andy Robertson dismisses chances of Leicester miracle at Man City

Andy Robertson admits Liverpool head into the week living in hope rather than expectation as their title dreams and Champions League future hang in the balance.

A dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday took them back to the top of the Premier League table with a two-point advantage over Manchester City.

However, having played one match more than their tile rivals, they are now hoping Leicester – on Monday – or Brighton next weekend can do them a favour.

There is also the task of trying to overturn a 3-0 deficit at home to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, but Scotland captain Robertson insists while there is hope they have a chance.

“The pressure is on both of us (Liverpool and Man City) the whole season but we can sit back knowing we are not playing Monday,” he said.

“We can hope for Leicester to produce something but we don’t expect anything. City have had eight days to prepare, there will be fresh legs and it will be tough for Leicester – but we can always pray.

“Yeah, I’ll watch it. Obviously we have a huge game the next day so I’ll be resting up but if it’s on the telly I’ll watch it and hope, but I’ll not get too involved.

“But, like I said, we’re not expecting anything.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!