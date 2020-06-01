Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has finally admitted to how some strong words of praise from Jose Mourinho back in December 2018 gave him a significant confidence boost.

Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United boss back in December 2018 after a string of disappointing results, with his final match in charge being as 3-1 reverse against Liverpool at Anfield.

After the match, Mourinho admitted that his side could not live with the pace and power of Liverpool, with Scotland captain Robertson singled out for special praise from the Portuguese firebrand.

Mourinho singled out Robertson as he told the press: “Liverpool play 200mph with and without the ball.

“I am still tired to look at Robertson. He makes a 100m sprint per minute! Incredible.”

Robertson has since gone from strength to strength and has consistently produced for Jurgen Klopp’s side, emerging in many people’s eyes as the best left-back in the world game.

Now responding to Mourinho’s praise for the first time, the Liverpool man has admitted how those words of praise gave him a significant lift.

Robertson, who recently explained why he harbours regrets over an incident with Lionel Messi, told Sky Sports: “For us it was an incredible performance that day, I remember it. We were really good and we dominated them, our tactics were spot on.

“But for me, going into any game, a lot of people touch on the fact I run a lot and I don’t really give up and stuff.

“But that’s something you can always do, that’s the way I look at it. There’s going to be games where your touch isn’t good, there’s going to be games that your crossing, passing, whatever it is isn’t going to be the best.

“But what you can control is you give 100% every single game, and that’s what I try and do.

“Whether it’s Queen’s Park, whether it’s Liverpool in the Champions League final, it’s no different to me.

“I love playing football and we get paid to be out on that pitch playing games when it comes to a Saturday.

“That’s what I love doing and that’s why for the 90 minutes I believe I can run until that last whistle is blown.

“And for him (Mourinho) to say that, it did give me a lot of confidence as well.”

