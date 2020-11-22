Key Liverpool star declares himself “fit and ready” for Leicester clash

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has given Jurgen Klopp a boost by shaking off any fitness concerns ahead of the champions’ home clash with Leicester on Sunday.

The Reds have suffered a defensive crisis in recent months. Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will both miss a major chunk of the season after suffering long-term injuries. And Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out for the foreseeable future. The right-back limped out of the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

That leaves Robertson as the only fit regular starter from last season’s title-winning backline.

However, there were fears that the Scot would add to Klopp’s headache.

Robertson was forced to miss the second of Scotland’s three games in the international break with a slight hamstring issue.

However, he gave a reassuring update to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Foxes clash.

He said: “Yeah, I feel fit, feel ready to go. I think I just got a tighter hamstring than usual against Man City, first and foremost.

“Then obviously the game on Thursday for Scotland was a huge one and 120 minutes and penalties had took its toll on me.

“Sunday, I wasn’t ready and just took a bit more time to recover from the game. But there wasn’t any real concerns about it. It was just the [risk] of doing anything worse to the hamstring was quite high on Sunday and the manager had made the call not to play me. Wednesday, I was good to go.

“Now I’m ready to go for Sunday [against Leicester], I feel fully fit, I feel ready. I know some people were quite concerned but I suppose with the amount of injuries we’ve had, people have become used to it. But I’m fully fit and ready to go.”

Robertson wary of Leicester threat

Liverpool did the double over Leicester last season.

A late James Milner penalty secured a 2-1 win at Anfield. And the Reds produced a superb performance to win 4-0 at the King Power Stadium.

But Robertson says Brendan Rodgers’ men are more dangerous opponents this time.

“Leicester are having a fantastic season.” he said. “I’ve watched them a few times this season and there’s just a difference about them.

“They just seem a wee bit more ruthless this season. A wee bit more stronger when it comes to certain games.

“I watched them against Arsenal and it looked as if it was a 0-0 draw written all over it and they find a way to win. That’s the sign of a really good team.

“There’s no hiding the fact that Leicester are a fantastic team. We know the task up against us.

“We’ll probably need to put in a similar performance that we did against them on Boxing Day and try to be at our best because that was a pretty flawless performance and we’ll need it again.

“No mistakes and then being ruthless in attack, so that’s what we’ll look to do.

“We know they’ll come here and try to cause us problems and try to win the game because that’s the type of team they are. We know we’re in for a tough task.

“But we believe if we’re at our best then we can beat anyone.”