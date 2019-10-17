One of football’s nicest men, Andy Robertson, has inadvertently made a veiled dig at Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds full-back has been an ever-present this season as Jurgen Klopp’s troops have stormed clear at the top of the Premier League with a 100% record from their eight games played.

Their title credentials face another huge test on Sunday when they make the short trip to Salford; the form of Manchester United in stark contrast to Liverpool with the Red Devils enduring their worst start to a season in 30 years and heaping the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, in choosing to praise the form of Scotland teammate Scott McTominay, Robertson may accidentally put his foot in it by hailing his form in difficult circumstances.

“He’s been excellent all season in a United team that has had its critics. I think he’s carried himself very well,” said the left-back, via Goal.

“I’ll be looking forward to facing him on Sunday. Obviously, I hope to come out on top.”

Liverpool go into the match on the back of an incredible 17-match winning streak stretching back over last season and this, but Klopp has never tasted victory at Old Trafford – and Robertson can think of no better time to break that run.

“I think what makes the fixture so special is that it’s historic,” Robertson continued.

“There have been such great battles down the years.

“And they’ve always had top teams who have always fought against each other for everything on the pitch.

“It’s always like that. And it’s genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them. It’s one game that we always look forward to.

“Since I’ve been a Liverpool player, we’ve not managed to get a result at Old Trafford. So hopefully that changes on Sunday.”

