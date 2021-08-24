Andy Robertson has committed to a new five-year deal at Liverpool, with the Scotland captain’s new contract almost reportedly doubling his current salary.

The Reds have so far endured a quiet time in the summer transfer market, with only Ibrahima Konate signing. However, Liverpool are being linked with a late transfer window splurge to sign a Danish star, having reportedly watched him in action on Monday.

But instead of incomings, Liverpool have instead put their focus on securing their biggest stars to new deals. Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are among those to put pen to paper.

And now it is the turn of reliable left-back Robertson to commit to the cause, with the player signing up for another five years. He has been rewarded with a significant wage increase, with the last contract he signed back in 2019 worth a rumoured £60,000 a week. Indeed, some reports claim his new deal takes him to £100,000 a week – a hefty increase.

The deal also keeps Robertson at Anfield beyond his 32nd birthday, ensuring his prime years will be on Merseyside.

Indeed, Robertson made clear his dream of retiring with Liverpool after questioned on his future earlier this year.

“Look, my aim is to finish at Liverpool, and I’d love to finish at Liverpool,” he said. “But I know how tough it is to keep playing at the highest level. Time will come to make that decision.

There’s no place I’d rather be! Love it to bits here, it’s home. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support from day one until now. My focus is on working even harder so we can achieve more great memories together #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5vPrOPaLXN — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 24, 2021

“Right now I’ve still got a good length on my contract, I want to stay here forever and I hope to retire here, but you know if I keep going and I feel fit and I feel healthy, but when you get into your 30s things change, I’d love to retire at this club.”

Upon signing his new deal, Robertson said: “There’s no place I’d rather be. I love it to bits here, it’s home. Thanks to everyone for their incredible support from day one until now. My focus is on working even harder so we can achieve more great memories together.”

Salah, Henderson next for Liverpool

Liverpool’s next focus will be on securing the futures of Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Skipper Henderson looks poised to take his service at Anfield up to 13 years with Jurgen Klopp playing a key role in his talks.

Klopp is also determined to ensure his top scorer Salah commits his future to Anfield.

24 August Transfer Chatter - Liverpool's Mbappé plan, Spurs target USA midfielder and West Ham identify Lingard alternative Liverpool will attempt to sign Kylian Mbappé in January on a pre-contract agreement as talks with PSG halt, Spurs to move for Juventus' Weston McKennie and West Ham identify Jonathan Bamba as an alternative to Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, all in today's transfer chatter.

Klopp though has hinted that things are pressing well with Salah, though is refusing to go into details.

“We don’t really speak about these things,” Klopp said. “We changed that a little bit with Hendo. But it doesn’t mean we will talk from now on about each little step we make in every negotiation and stuff like this.

“Two things: Mo is in a really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaves. That’s from the first day when he came back, absolutely great.

“So we are all adults, all professionals and when there are talks, there are talks. Then, when there’s a decision, we will tell you.

“Until then it’s unimportant how the parties work together in these things. We don’t have to talk about people in the background.

“With two years left you can imagine that there are talks, that’s it.”

Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool in shock late window raid for Serie A forward as final checks are made