Andy Robertson ridiculed by fans for salty interview after Liverpool defeat

Andy Robertson has been branded “classless” and “bitter” after rival supporters took aim at the Liverpool full-back for his comments at Atletico Madrid players after their 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal of a dour last-16 contest of the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, leaving Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League leaders needing a turnaround in the second leg in three weeks’ time.

And while Klopp was less than happy at the antics of the Atleti players for their behaviour which the German feared could have resulted in his forward being shown a red card, Robertson pulled no punches after the match after hitting out at their behaviour.

The Scot was less than impressed at Atletico’s dour tactics, while their celebrations at the full-time whistle also wound him up.

He said: “Look that’s what he (Simeone) is. When you are not playing against him it’s probably great to watch. We have no problem with that.

“They celebrated like they’d won the tie. We have the Premier League to take care of and then we have the game at Anfield.”

However, Robertson’s comments have not gone down well with some observers with some claiming the Scot sounded “salty” at seeing his side frustrated in the Spanish capital.

One fan said: “No class whatsoever. This is why everyone hates this team.”

"They celebrated like they won the tie after the game, so let's see." "They're coming back to Anfield, we know our fans will be there." Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson know this one isn't over yet

“Never seen such a bitter interview,” a respondent replied, as another joked: “Robertson is that lad at school that gives it the big one stood next to his absolute unit of a mate as protection.”

Another supporter clearly took umbrage at Robertson’s criticisms of their celebrations, asking: “Are Liverpool the only team allowed to celebrate wins with high fives?!!”

“Celebrating is a crime now,” another wrote, while a sixth comment added: “Salty much.”

Liverpool have, of course, used the Anfield crowd to their advantage in the past and Robertson hopes their supporters will again be in good voice when the LaLiga outfit travel to Merseyside for the return leg in three weeks’ time.

Robertson added: “We gave them the best possible start to get the fans behind them and then they can start falling over and things like that.

“The throw-in should have been to us before the corner. The officials made a mistake.

“They tried to get under our skin a bit but I think we handled it quite well to be honest. We got on with it.

“We know we are better than that and we can be better than that. Luckily we have got a second leg to put it right.”

Those comments were echoed by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, whom had one or two things to say about Atletico’s approach and how they tried to wind up the visitors.

