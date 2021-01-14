Liverpool man struggling to join in party as Gerrard earns rave reviews

Celtic fan Andy Robertson admits that he finds it “difficult” to praise Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is leading Rangers’ charge to the Scottish league title.

After finishing second behind the Hoops in the previous two campaigns, Gerrard looks increasingly likely to usurp their grip on the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers sit 21 points ahead of Celtic, who have three games in hand. However, Gerrard’s men recently consolidated their position with a win over their arch-rivals.

What’s more, Rangers‘ record of 59 goals scored and six conceded this term suggests that their lead is insurmountable.

But while it is good news for fans of the Ibrox club, Liverpool left-back Robertson says that he cannot join in the party. Indeed, the fact that Gerrard features heavily in Liverpool folklore does not help his situation.

“Well it’s done isn’t it – it’s in the bag,” Robertson told Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Games podcast of the Scottish top-flight title race.

“No pressure, just wrap it up now. Obviously it’s a difficult situation coming into Liverpool training ground where everyone loves Stevie and wants him to do well.

“I want him to do well, but I’m a Celtic fan and I’ve been brought up not to like Rangers!”

He added: “It’s a difficult situation isn’t it? You come into Liverpool’s training ground. He’s plastered all over the place, everyone loves him, everyone wants him to do well.

“I want him to do well…but I’ve been brought up as a Celtic fan to not like anything to do with Rangers.”

Robertson applauds Gerrard

Carragher then said jokingly: “So that’s an exclusive, Andy Robertson doesn’t like Steven Gerrard!”

But Liverpool’s left-back said: “Not quite because I think he’ll end up here one day. All jokes aside he’s done an unbelievable job up there.

“He’s took it to a new level this season and Celtic have struggled to keep up.

“Hopefully over the next six months Celtic close the gap and get to 10 in a row because it would be historic – but it’s not looking too likely now.”

Rangers are enjoying the sort of run that Liverpool went on last season as the Reds clinched their first league title in 30 years.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have since dropped off ahead of a mouthwatering clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

