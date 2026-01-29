Tottenham Hotspur have been told they still have a significant chance of securing the signing of Andy Robertson this month amid strong claims the star remains keen to quit Liverpool with immediate effect, while Arne Slot has provided an update on Jeremie Frimpong and the impact it will have on the club in the January market.

The Scotland star has proved to be one of the best signings Liverpool has made in recent memory. Costing just £8m from Hull City in summer 2017, Robertson has played a major role in helping the Merseysiders win eight major honours, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

But having seen his place taken in the Liverpool first-team by summer signing Milos Kerkez, Robertson has found himself with a reduced role at Anfield. And with his contract expiring at the season’s end, Tottenham have sensed the opportunity to land the experienced 31-year-old for a bargain price.

Indeed, talks between the clubs took place last week and, when a fee worth an initial £3m with £2m in add-ons was agreed, it seemed like Robertson would be off.

However, with Joe Gomez suffering a hip injury in the defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday, Liverpool pulled out of the deal, making it clear that Robertson would need to stay.

Despite that, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on Monday evening that all hope was not lost for Robertson who still wants the move and was left disappointed by Liverpool’s change of plans, having made it clear he wanted the move to north London.

Now, speaking on the Inside Track podcast, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has explained why he believes the move can still go through before the window slams shut.

I know it’s been up and down in terms of the reports coming out so far, but I do think it’s one that will get done.

“I think Robertson wants to play regularly as well with the Scottish World Cup year, so I think it would suit him to be at Spurs.

“It’s exactly what Thomas Frank needs in the dressing room, is the experience and the knowledge of Andy Robertson and his personality and character.

“I think the whole point is for Liverpool not wanting to let him go is because they haven’t got the replacement ready yet, but I think there are rumours of things happening there, so I think it could be that he’ll be let go. If Robertson wants to do it, I think that’s going to be a key factor.

“So, depending on getting that replacement, then I think it could happen.”

Arne Slot provides Jeremie Frimpong injury update

Wyness added: “I think Robertson wants to do it and I think it would be good for him and for Scotland to get it done and great for Thomas Frank.

“That’s exactly the sort of thing that I think will calm heads at Spurs, as I said. So I’m hoping it gets done and I think it will do.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool suffered another injury on Wednesday night when the Dutchman was forced off after just four minutes of the rampant 6-0 win over Qarabag as the Reds confirmed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Slot does not think the injury is serious and is adamant it will not alter his side’s plans over the remainder of the January window.

“It’s a muscle injury, but I don’t know how long that’s going to be,” Slot said after the emphatic win at Anfield.

“So that’s not a knee. And a muscle usually has to do with overloading a player. So not always, of course, because he’s stretched in the moment.

“But it is the risk. That’s why I took Hugo [Ekitike] and Florian [Wirtz] off tonight as well. Because those are the players that are not as much used than Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] or Dom [Szoboszlai], who are already longer at these both levels.”

Asked about Frimpong directly, Slot added: “Maybe he’s not able to play Saturday, but maybe he’s able to play one or two days later. We’re now going to a schedule with one game a week. So that would usually mean fewer injuries. But you’re never sure.”

And on the transfer market, he added: “As a club, we always make decisions – what we think are smart decisions – not only in the short term but the long term, which is why we sign younger players.

“It always depends on whether there are players available that we think can help us. If there are, can we afford them?

“And is this also helpful for the longer-term future, because our players come back from injury as well. I just said that we don’t have a squad where we have four right-backs and 12 midfielders and three or four no.9s.

“That’s not how it works over here. So we have to do smart things for the near future, but also for the longer future. Let’s first see how Jeremie is.”

In brighter news, Slot also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate, back in France after the death of his father, could return to the ranks for Saturday night’s clash against Newcastle at Anfield.

