Anelka speaks of the ‘black cause’ as he defends Serge Aurier

PSG star Serge Aurier has received backing from an unlikely source in Nicolas Anelka after being sentenced to two months in prison.

The Ivorian full-back was handed a €21,000 fine and a two-month custodial sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer after leaving a Paris nightclub at 6am.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, 23, has since appealed the sentence and reports in France now say it’s unlikely he’ll spend any time behind bars.

But Aurier’s plight has been supported by another former PSG star Anelka, who posted a message on his facebook page saying he’s “200% behind” the player.

In the bizarre social media comment, the former Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bolton striker also tried to relate Aurier’s problems with wider social problems relating to the “black cause”.

Anelka discussed Aurier’s issues within the context a Burkini ban in France at the same time that a nudist beach has been approved in Paris.

Anelka also referenced France’s interventions in Mali, the Ivory Coat, the Central African Republic and Algeria.

The former France striker’s facebook post can be seen below.