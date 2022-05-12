‘No-one gave us a chance’ Ange Postecoglou salutes ‘unbelievable’ players and supporters as Celtic clinch title

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou saluted an ‘unbelievable effort’ from his players as they wrapped up the Premiership title with a game to spare on Wednesday night.

Celtic fought out a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice and the point was enough to do the job. Giorgos Giakoumakis had put Celtic in front with a second-half header, before Dylan Levitt levelled matters. The result sees Celtic crowed champions while United have secured European football for next season.

Postecoglou got emotional when interviewed after the title win. And it is no surprise considering the remarkable turnaround at the club under his leadership.

The season before Celtic had finished 25 points behind arch rivals Rangers. The Australian was brought in to close the gap but went one better. He has clinched the title at the first attempt and could not hide his emotions.

One or two eyebrows were raised when the former Socceroos boss was handed the job. But both he and the Celtic players have proven the doubters wrong. They trailed Rangers by six points at Christmas but went on to win 31 games on the bounce.

“(It’s) pretty special mate. For the first time this year, I’m lost for words,” Postecoglou told Sky. “It’s just an enormous effort and I’m really proud of the players and the staff. No-one gave us much of a chance at the start of the year so to do what we’ve done this year is an unbelievable effort.”

Postecoglou also paid tribute to the character of his players who have had to overcome some challenges. Rangers have pushed them all the way but they stood firm to get the job done.

“I’m really proud of this group of player and staff,” he added. “I think our football has been outstanding but the character this team has shown through the last 31 games to rise to every challenge, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Celtic legend Postecoglou

The Celtic boss says he is delighted to have produced the title for the supporters. Last season was tough to say the least. Locked out due to Covid and then watching on as the Gers romped to the title.

But they have bounced back in style with Postecoglou now a club legend.

“The fans had a tough year last year,” he said. “Not just the fact that we didn’t win anything but they couldn’t come and support their team. They’ve been right behind us since day one. I couldn’t be happier.”

