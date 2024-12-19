Ange Postecoglou has commented on the chances of Tottenham making a move for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford either in January or the summer transfer window.

The England attacker made it clear that he intends to leave United in an interview with Henry Winter on Tuesday after being completely left out of the squad for the Manchester derby win at The Etihad last weekend.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said.

“When I leave it’s going to be, ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Tottenham have been previously linked with a move for Rashford but when asked about the 27-year-old’s current situation at Old Trafford, Postecoglou said on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Man Utd: “No interest, don’t care, no interest.

“He’s a Man United player, a very good player, they’ve got plenty of good players. But I manage my players and I guess other managers will manage their own players.

“In terms of Marcus’ situation, I have no real desire to examine it any further.”

Massive Rashford stumbling block rules out Tottenham anyway

One potentially huge stumbling block over any potential Tottenham move for Rashford, or any other club that courts him, will be the forward’s high salary, which is understood to be worth £325,000 a week. Indeed, Postecoglou has indicated that Spurs will continue to be ‘disciplined’ on that front and with their transfer outlay.

Asked outright if Spurs will consider a move for Rashford ahead of the January window, Postecoglou replied: “Oh, mate, if I looked at everyone who we were linked to I’d have no time to do anything else, to be honest.

“I’ve got other people to do that part of the process.

“For us, we’ve been pretty disciplined in terms of what we’re trying to build here and will continue to be so.”

Asked if that is a definite ‘no’, Postecoglou replied: “That’s side is not on my radar.

“You can ask me about Marcus, but you could ask me about any Premier League footballer, I’m going to say the same thing.”

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to sign Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko in January, with the Dutchman’s price tag dropping from his summer valuation.

Spurs have a few defensive problems to overcome at the moment. They have had to play with Radu Dragusin and makeshift centre-back Archie Gray in the heart of the defence of late due to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all being sidelined.

The north London club been linked with a few centre-backs to help their situation, and Feyenoord’s Hancko is one of them.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has rated the chances of Spurs landing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who looks likely to leave his current club.

The Irishman has been linked with some big clubs if he’s to leave Anfield, with it having been suggested he could be an option for Tottenham. Former Spurs keeper Robinson does not feel that’s likely, though.

