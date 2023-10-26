Euro Paper Talk: Postecoglou intensifies Tottenham bid to sign red-hot Mexican striker; Liverpool ‘in talks’ with Bundesliga sensation

Ange Postecoglou is ready to ramp up Tottenham’s pursuit of a prolific Feyenoord striker who would add even more firepower to his side, while Liverpool are said to be in talks over a deal to sign a young Schalke midfielder – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS STEP UP GIMENEZ PURSUIT

Tottenham are expected to step up their pursuit of prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez after learning of AC Milan’s interest in the forward.

Spurs are one of a number of teams who have been in pursuit of the red-hot Mexican, with his agent revealing in August that the north London side had been in contact over his client.

TV Play reports that several clubs are chasing the 22-year-old and that Tottenham are well in the mix for his signature.

Gimenez continued his impressive start to the season as he scored a brace in a Champions League win over Lazio on Wednesday night.

He has now notched a remarkable 15 goals and three assists in just 11 games this season and it’s reported that Feyenoord are willing to let him leave for around €45-50m.

That sort of figure is expected to be out of the range of other Italian clubs, including Milan, leaving Tottenham with a strong chance of getting their man.

The report adds that Postecoglou’s side are following the player with ‘great attention’ and are ‘willing to accommodate’ him in their squad.

Mexican hotshot set to fill Harry Kane void

Gimenez would be a tremendous addition to a Tottenham team that is currently using skipper Son Heung-min down the middle.

Richarlison continues to struggle for goals, while young Argentine forward Alejo Veliz is an impressive talent but is not yet ready for regular first-team football in the Premier League.

Landing Gimenez would certainly fill that Harry Kane void, although players who have been prolific in Holland in the past do not always transfer those goals over to England.

Indeed, Spurs have been burned before after signing Vincent Janssen for €20m from AZ in the summer of 2016.

Having been prolific in Holland, Janssen really struggled to adapt to English football and only scored six goals in 42 total games for Tottenham.

LIVERPOOL CLOSING IN ON SCHALKE STARLET



The representatives of Schalke’s Assan Ouedraogo are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Liverpool over the 17-year-old midfielder’s transfer. (Sky Deutschland)

Bayern Munich are in doubt over whether to pursue a deal for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in January after almost signing the Portugal midfielder in the summer. (Bild)

Aston Villa have emerged as front-runners to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina, who helped Argentina win the World Cup last year. (Various)

Fiorentina have locked right-back Michael Kayode down to a new long-term contract after strong links to Arsenal. (Football Italia)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. (AS)

AC Milan are planning to hand left-back Theo Hernandez a new contract this season. (Calciomercato)

ARSENAL POISED FOR RIGHT-BACK BID

Arsenal are expected to make a €20m offer for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey in the January transfer window. (Sporx)

Brighton continue to be named as one of the main contenders to sign Ezequiel Fernandez from Boca Juniors. (Bolavip)

Torino midfielder Ivan Ilic is being linked with a move to Fulham and Cottagers midfielder Sasa Lukic has given the thumbs up to the deal. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Sevilla are ‘already considering’ activating the purchase option they have on Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré after his impressive early performances at the club. (El Sevillista)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner isn’t considering a move away despite being unhappy with his game time. (Florian Plettenberg)

Former Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to be reunited with former Arsenal team-mate Hector Bellerin at Real Betis having been a free agent since leaving Olympiakos. (Fabrizio Romano)

Al-Nassr and Senegal forward Sadio Mane is in the process of purchasing French fourth-tier club Bourges Foot 18. (ESPN)