Angel Gomes reveals reasons for quitting Man Utd as surprise England debut awaits

England new boy Angel Gomes has opened up on his reason for quitting Manchester United as he prepares to make his Three Lions bow under interim boss Lee Carsley.

The 24-year-old midfield talent joined United at the age of just six and was tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford as he rose through the club’s academy.

Back in 2017, Gomes, who was aged just 16 at the time, made his first-team debut as a replacement for Wayne Rooney against Crystal Palace to become the youngest player to represent the Red Devils since legendary figure Duncan Edwards.

However, the midfielder only made a further nine appearances for United before sealing a switch to Lille four years ago.

Having initially had a loan spell with Portuguese outfit Boavista when he first moved to France, Gomes has since gone to become an integral part of the French side and was given the nod in Carsley’s first squad for the Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

And speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s clash in Dublin, Gomes feels his call-up justifies the tough call he made to walk away from Old Trafford.

“When I left [Manchester United] it was more for the idea to better myself, better myself as player and obviously as a person going through the journey that I went through,” Gomes told reporters.

“I knew that eventually I would be able to create a pathway for myself to be able to be in this position that I’m in now.

“It was difficult obviously leaving the club that I was at from six and heading into the unknown really for me personally.

“From then it has been an uphill trajectory but also with a lot of difficulties and difficult moments going through. But being in this position now makes everything all worth it.”

Gomes reveals Euro 2024 shortlist pick

Gomes also revealed that he was placed on an extended shortlist of players under consideration for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad earlier this summer, as the Three Lions ended up runners-up after defeat to Spain in Berlin.

He added: “Believe it or not, I was pre-selected in the group of a lot of players.

“Whenever the squad was getting announced I would get the email. But obviously you get told whether you get a phone call or you’ll know whether you’re in the squad or not.

“I missed it a lot of the times but I knew if I kept going that sooner or later I would be able to create a pathway for myself.

“I’m just thankful that I’m here now and I’m able to showcase myself.

“I just didn’t quite make the group but it’s always fuel to keep going.”

