Ander Herrera has told his Manchester United teammates a few home truths, saying they are collecting responsible for their struggles this season and for the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard, who announced at the weekend he will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, spent five relatively successful years at the club and was named Player of the Year in Mourinho’s first season at the club in 2016/17.

But the manner of his last season at United will leave something of a mental scar on Herrera, who earlier in the week revealed exactly what convinced him to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

The Spaniard clearly cares about United and, having urged supporters to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time to turn things around, has spoken out on their horrendous season on the club’s official website.

“We have to take responsibility,” [the players] “All of us. It’s not fair to blame others. When you have a bad season, 75% is the responsibilities of the players,” he said.

“It’s very easy when a manager is sacked to blame someone else, but it is the fault of everyone of us. Every player in the dressing room has a responsibility for what has happened this season. We have done bad things.”

“We have done some good things but, for Manchester United, it is not enough. Probably 14 teams, if they are sixth, they are happy, but Manchester United cannot be happy.”

Herrera’s honesty and desire to see United succeed will be missed by plenty at the club and the Spaniard was also a big believer in Mourinho’s methods, despite the Portuguese coach being shown the door back in December.

Mourinho’s simmering feuds with a number of senior stars was largely seen as the biggest reason for his demise, but Herrera always had a tremendous amount of admiration for his former manager and again says the players must take the blame for his axing.

“If we are speaking about this last season, I have huge respect for Jose,” Herrera added. “He tried everything. The first season with him was quite successful.

“Then we were second and we had a lot of expectation for this season but it didn’t work. Not only because of him because, I repeat, every player has responsibility.”

