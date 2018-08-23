Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists it is far too early to judge the side under new coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners have endured their worst start to a season since 1992, having lost their opening two matches to champions Manchester City and London rivals Chelsea.

Emery has already come under fire but Mkhitaryan believes the new Emirates chief deserves at least a year to implement his “new philosophy”.

The Armenian, speaking after the defeat to Chelsea, said: “Always, stupid people can say or criticise a team that has played one game in the league.

“You can criticise after one year, at the end of the season when we are going to see what we achieve. But you cannot criticise a team or players after one game, because that is not the main thing.

“You have to give time to the manager because he is new and has a new philosophy. Even the Roman Empire was not built in one year or in one month.

“We need time and we are pretty sure we are going to move forward and have a good result.

“Everyone is positive and looking forward and we are hungry to win games.”

