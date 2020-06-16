Angry Besiktas president points finger at Loris Karius

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has criticised Loris Karius after his acrimonious departure from the Turkish club.

Karius’ spell with Besiktas ended prematurely in May when he terminated his contract over unpaid wages.

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems.

“I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again.

“Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.”

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is facing an uncertain future at Anfield and Aksam (via Sport Witness) have claimed Karius is likely to be sold by Jurgen Klopp this summer.

However, his hopes of finding another club, and Hertha Berlin are interested, will not have been helped by Nur Cebi’s comments.

Nur Cebi told TRT Spor, as cited by the Daily Star: “Loris Karius is a different case. Of course, we are losing revenue and some of our players have to make some sacrifices if they want to stay at the club.

“But for Karius, I can say I’m very disappointed. His departure from the club wasn’t right. He didn’t want to be here. It was very disappointing.”

Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, making two infamous mistakes for two of Real Madrid’s goals in the 3-1 defeat.

Klopp then signed Brazil number one Alisson for a then world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, with Karius loaned out to Besiktas for two seasons.

The Reds have since added Adrian to their squad and the former West Ham man has proved a capable deputy for Alisson this season.

Fans urged to stay away

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans have been urged to stay away from Anfield by Phil Thompson.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 25 points clear at the top of the league and need just two wins to confirm their first top flight triumph in 30 years.

However, should other results go their way, Liverpool could be crowned as champions when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

Looking forward to the game, Thompson says that the derby could go either way, but suggested that the absence of fans inside the stadium could be a disadvantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“Liverpool have a fantastic record against Everton, it still doesn’t matter”, Thompson told Sky Sports.

“Every derby game, I’m sure every Everton fan was looking forward to it, [thinking] ‘we’re going to beat Liverpool this time’. It’s been built up so that fan atmosphere at Goodison Park has been vital to Everton.”

