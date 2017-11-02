Ronaldo in huge contract revelation; blasts Real over Morata sale

Cristiano Ronaldo came out firing after Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Tottenham, insisting that he will not sign a new contract with the club.

The Portuguese superstar was not happy after seeing his side humbled by Spurs at Wembley and also believes they weakened their squad by letting three key players leave in the summer.

Speaking after the loss in London, the 32-year-old told Mundo Deportivo: “I am happy in Madrid, I have four years left in my contract and I am not going to sign a new agreement but I am feeling well.

“However, we were a better team with Pepe, James [Rodrigiuez] and Morata. They made us stronger whilst new players are younger and do not have enough experience.

“Experience is very important. We also miss the likes of Carvajal and Bale, when the team is united we are all stronger but this can be no excuse.”

Real Madrid opted to sell Pepe last summer after failing to agree to his new contract terms, while James and Alvaro Morata left because they wanted to have more game time.

Colombian playmaker James moved to Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to buy, while Morata joined Chelsea in a permanent €80million switch.