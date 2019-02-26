Maurizio Sarri has reacted angrily to suggestions his Chelsea players have lost respect for him after again insisting his job at the club is not on the line.

The Blues put in a much-improved performance during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat on penalties to Manchester City, though the disobedience of goalkeeper Kepa – who refused to be substituted and has since been fined a week’s wages – undid all their good work on the pitch.

Questions about Kepa’s immediate future and his involvement against Tottenham on Wednesday dominated Tuesday’s press conference – and you can read here why the Italian insists he still has not decided if his keeper’s apology will be enough to spare him from the axe.

When all is said and done though, there are many who felt the issue surrounding the player hugely undermined the manager and further claims that Sarri is a dead man walking at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Italian was willing to put up a good fight when asked on Tuesday.

“I am not under pressure, you have to ask the club,” he insisted. “I am doing this job for 35 years, the pressure is normal pressure.

“I don’t know why you ask me. I want to win every match.”

Asked where it had gone wrong for Chelsea in recent weeks, he added: “At the beginning we had more enthusiasm I think, to remedy mistakes.

“Then we played without enthusiasm for a period, maybe we were only tired. Of course in the defensive movement we are better now.

“If we don’t stop to defend, against City we stopped to defend. Now we are improving in the defensive phase and in the last two matches.

“I think we are able to have a great solidity in the defensive phase.

Asked if Chelsea’s players still respect him, Sarri retorted: “Did you see the match on Sunday? So you know the answer. I think better, yes.”

Sarri on why Marcos Alonso was dropped

One player whose Wembley exile raised eyebrows was Marcos Alonso, but Sarri insisted he was left out purely for tactical reasons and due to the good form of Emerson Palmieri.

“I didn’t want another left-back on the bench,” he explained.

“At the moment Emerson is doing very well so I have to use him. It depends on the condition.

“It is not a big problem to not have a great time at the top.”