Announced deal sees Arsenal end pursuit of world class striker, with path to Chelsea now cleared

Why Arsenal have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been revealed, with Chelsea now emerging as the frontrunner for his signature.

Osimhen, 24, can stake a genuine claim to being one of world football’s best strikers. The Nigerian was simply sensational last season, with his 26 league goals firing Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Napoli have struggled to replicate their title-winning form this term, though Osimhen remains a potent force up front. Indeed, prior to Sunday’s clash with Roma, Osimhen had scored seven goals in 12 Serie A matches this season.

The frontman has been the subject of rampant speculation regarding a blockbuster transfer to England.

London pair Arsenal and Chelsea have drawn the most frequent links, with both sides looking in need of a more reliable scores of goals to lead their lines.

Gabriel Jesus is operating at roughly one goal in three since joining Arsenal from Manchester City. Nicolas Jackson meanwhile, has bagged seven goals in 16 league matches for Chelsea, though is far from the finished article just yet.

Both the Gunners and Blues are expected to explore the centre-forward market at some stage in 2024.

Osimhen is understood to be on both clubs’ radars, but according to Football Transfers, Arsenal’s interest has cooled.

Explaining why, the online outlet point to the new contract Osimhen has only just signed.

Arsenal put off by mammoth release clause

Osimhen put pen to paper on a new and improved contract in Naples that’s added an extra year onto his deal. Osimhen’s deal was due to expire in the summer of 2025, though now runs until 2026.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen has received a gigantic pay rise as part of the agreement. A release clause has also been included.

Romano claimed the figure is understood to be worth roughly €130m. Sky Italia reported the figure is between €120m-€130m.

Per Football Transfers, Arsenal’s hope was they’d be able to sign Osimhen for a far lower sum that what the release clause is set at.

Their hopes largely rested on Napoli being forced to cash in for below market value given Osimhen’s contract was running down.

But with the new deal announced, the outlet state a transfer will now cost too much for Arsenal who have decided to pull out of the race.

That’s despite the report noting Arsenal had made contact not only with Osimhen’s camp, but also Napoli themselves.

In any case, the Gunners have removed themselves from the equation and could instead firm up their efforts to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Bees hitman is known to favour Arsenal above all others – including Chelsea – when it comes time to leave Brentford.

Chelsea take lead for Osimhen, but January deal unlikely

With Arsenal stepping back, Chelsea’s primary competition for Osimhen’s signing is no longer in play.

A move next month remains unlikely, however, with Romano reporting Osimhen is “expected to stay [at Napoli] in January.”

Triggering the new release clause would take the power out of Napoli’s hands. However, the suggestion is Osimhen would show loyalty to Napoli in lieu of the colossal pay rise he’s received and reject any mid-season move.

But per Football Transfers, a summer switch in 2024 ‘is still expected’. Real Madrid are named as one potential roadblock, though only if they fail to lure Kylian Mbappe to Spain.

Chelsea are understood to have made contact over a January move for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

It remains to be seen if they’d be able to land the Swede – who’s valued at €100m – in January and then Osimhen in the summer too.

Should their pursuit of Gyokeres end in defeat it could be full steam ahead for Osimhen at season’s end.

DON’T MISS: Pochettino gets his way as Chelsea won’t sell important asset despite board’s desire to raise funds