Common ground reached as Man Utd finally settle on Bruno Fernandes fee

Manchester United will reportedly announce in the coming days an agreement has been reached for Bruno Fernandes after it was claimed they had agreed to “meet in the middle” over their negotiations with Sporting Lisbon.

United have been locked in talks over a deal for Fernandes for around a week, with all discussions appearing to hit one deadlock after another.

At first, it was claimed that the clubs were unable to agree on the transfer fee and structure of add-ons in the deal, with United said to be unwilling to match the price Sporting want.

Further reports have suggested that United have offered the likes of Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereria as sweeteners, but either the players have decided against a move to Portugal or the Red Devils are not happy with the proposals put forward.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, such attempts – as well as new offers over the weekend – have been unsuccessful, with Sporting unwilling to budge from their £51.2million (€60m) price tag alongside a further £8.5m (€10m) in bonuses.

As reported by Plataforma, [via the Daily Mail] United were only willing to pay £42.5m up front for Fernandes – but have since returned with an improved offer and it’s reported an agreement has finally been reached.

As per the article, the agreement was on the brink of collapse, but it’s now claimed United and Sporting have reached a compromise, whereby United will pay Sporting £46.9million (€55m) plus bonuses. No players will move from United to Lisbon.

As such, the article claims Fernandes will play for one final time for Sporting – Tuesday’s Taca da Liga clash against Braga – before arriving in England later in the week to tie up his transfer.

The 25-year-old has told the Portuguese club that he wants to move to Old Trafford and is said to have already agreed personal terms with United on a £130,000-a-week salary.

The news will be music to the ears of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is desperate to add more creativity to his side and had earmarked Portugal star Fernandes as his No 1 target.

Solskjaer refused to comment on speculation that a deal for Fernandes had hit a snag following Sunday’s game at Liverpool stating: “Today is not about the transfer window. It can’t be about that because we’ve just had a game against the best team in the country at the moment. If there are no questions about the game we can move on.”

The United manager did admit that the injury sustained to Marcus Rashford could force them to look to the loan market to sign a new striker and he commented: “We’ve had many injuries for big players this season. It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in. We might look at some short term deals as well that could take us through to the summer.

“We don’t desperately need a striker, if the right one is there and it fits for us… we’ve got players who are champing at the bit.”