Announcement due ‘in the coming hours’ as Arsenal secure midfielder deal

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan ‘in the coming hours’, according to reports from Spain.

Ceballos, who has made 56 appearances for Madrid, has also been linked with Tottenham, who are understood to have cooled their interest due to the lack of scope for the move to be made permanent.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Gunners have tied up a loan deal for Ceballos, having been informed that the player was only available for loan after his impressive displays for Spain U21s at the recent European Championships.

Now, Spanish outlet Cadena Ser provide an update by claiming that the former Betis man has agreed terms with Arsenal and that the deal could be announced ‘in the coming hours’.

Ceballos will certainly help to replace the departed Aaron Ramsey, while Emery recently heaped praise on the player, telling the Daily Mirror: “Ceballos is a very good player. I know him from (Real) Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid.

“He played very well in the Under-21s (European Championship), his national team won the competition.”

The Spain Under-21 international will be the Gunners’ second signing of the summer, following the earlier arrival of Gabriel Martinelli.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!