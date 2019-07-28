Manchester United will complete a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes ‘in a matter of hours’, according to a report.

The Portugal midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive campaign for Sporting during 2018-19, and Solskjaer seemingly sees him as the ideal man to bring creativity to their midfield.

Reports over the weekend from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

It was recently reported that Liverpool and Spurs were back in the race for Fernandes due to United’s hesitancy, however the latest update provides more positive news for the Red Devils.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport (via the Express) claims that Fernandes will join United ‘in a matter of hours’ with the two clubs having agreed a fee.

The player is now expected to fly to England for his medical, with an announcement expected soon.

