Another award for Liverpool linked Celtic star James Forrest

Celtic winger James Forrest has scooped a Player of the Year double.

Forrest has been named Scottish Football Writers’ player of the year after earlier winning the PFA Scotland award.

The 27-year-old also won the journalists’ international player prize after his five goals in two games against Albania and Israel fired Scotland to top spot in their Nations League group.

Forrest has netted 17 goals for Celtic this season and saw off competition from team-mate Callum McGregor plus Rangers pair Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos to take the prize.

Celtic may face quite the battle to keep the player this summer, with the likes of Liverpool having already been linked with a swoop for the forward this summer.

The Scottish Sun claimed earlier this year that Forrest has recently caught the eye of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be considering a bid for the player.

Forrest only signed a contract extension in September to keep him at Parkhead until summer of 2020.

Get the latest personalised Hoops products on our new TEAMtalk Celtic shop!