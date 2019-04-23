Another blow for Leeds as surgery sidelines Alioski for rest of season

Gjanni Alioski has been ruled out for the rest of the season – handing Leeds another catastrophic blow to their promotion chances.

The Macedonia winger – used to good affect at left-back by Marcelo Bielsa in recent months – limped off with the knee problem during Monday’s loss at Brentford.

After fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United claimed a 3-0 win at Hull earlier in the day, Leeds needed to match the result to move level on points, but turned in a disappointing display as they slipped to defeat at Griffin Park.

With just two games remaining, and with the Blades holding a vastly-superior goal difference, Chris Wilder’s side can virtually secure their place in the Premier League with victory over Ipswich on Saturday, with Leeds not in action until the Sunday against Aston Villa.

A heartbroken Bielsa knows exactly why the season has unravelled for Leeds.

However, with Leeds now having to steel themselves for the play-offs, their hopes of claiming what the Championship’s third and final promotion spot have been handed a cruel blow with the news that Alioski has torn his meniscus.

The player – the man with the most minutes under Bielsa this season – now faces surgery to repair the injury and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.