Another boost for Liverpool as Roma close on €10m Alisson replacement

Roma are thought to be edging closer to a deal for Toulouse teenager Alban Lafont – the goalkeeper expected to replace Liverpool target Alisson.

A report on French website L’Equipe earlier this week stated that Roma have already started looking at replacements for the 25-year-old Brazil star as the Reds close in on his signature.

And now it is claimed Roma have followed up their initial interest by lodging a firm €10million bid for the France Under-20 international.

Lafont, despite only being 19, already has 89 appearances for Toulouse under his belt and is believed by many to be Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement in the France goal.

And reports in the Italian press claim Roma’s director of football Monchi – a former goalkeeper himself – has already spoken with Toulouse about a possible deal for the teenager.

It all means that Roma are seemingly preparing themselves for the likely departure of Alisson this summer, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having been strongly linked with a £70million move for the highly-rated stopper – a figure which would smash the world transfer record for a goalkeeper.

It is thought, however, that the Italian giants will have to lower their asking price to tempt clubs into making a bid for Alisson, with Liverpool still hoping to spend no more than £50million on the Brazilian.

Loris Karius is currently Liverpool first-choice stopper and has improved throughout the course of the season after Klopp finally decided on a regular No.1.

It is thought that if Karius continues his current rate of progress that Liverpool may instead opt to bring in a new keeper to compete with the German rather than replace him – particularly if Roma continue to demand such a high fee for Alisson.

All that adds up to a bleak future for Simon Mignolet at Anfield, with the Belgian already changing agents in a bid to secure a transfer this summer.

