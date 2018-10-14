Virgil van Dijk has returned to Liverpool from international duty with Holland because of concerns over a rib injury.

The Dutch star scored his country’s first goal in their surprise 3-0 win over rivals Germany in the UEFA Nations League in Amsterdam on Saturday.

But Holland boss Ronald Koeman has decided to send him home before his side face neighbours Belgium on Tuesday night.

A statement from the Dutch national federation said: “After consultation, it was decided to use the player only for the game against Germany.”

Van Dijk first suffered the injury against PSG in the Champions League but aggravated it in the 3-0 win over his former club Southampton.

However, he still managed to start the recent clashes against Chelsea, Napoli and Manchester City.

It is understood that sending the 27-year-old back to Merseyside is just a precautionary measure at this stage, although it remains to be seen if Van Dijk will miss Liverpool’s next game against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Reds attacker Mo Salah also suffered a knock playing for Egypt in their win over Swaziland and could also miss the clash against the Terriers.

