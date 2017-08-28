Another Newcastle flop departs as De Jong completes Ajax return

Newcastle midfielder Siem de Jong has completed a permanent move back to Ajax as manager Rafael Benitez continues to clear the decks in the hope of making further signings.

The 28-year-old has ended an injury-plagued three-year stay at St James’ Park to rejoin the club he left for Tyneside in a £6million switch in 2014.

A Newcastle statement said: “Siem de Jong has completed a permanent transfer to Dutch side Ajax. The 28-year-old returns to the Amsterdam Arena, where he made over 200 appearances before signing for the Magpies in the summer of 2014.”

In all, Holland international De Jong made just 26 appearances and scored two goals for the Magpies, and was sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven last season.

He enjoyed little luck during his time in England, missing lengthy periods through injuries which included a collapsed lung, a ruptured thigh muscle and an eye problem suffered when he was caught accidentally by a team-mate in training.

De Jong joins striker Emmanuel Riviere in leaving the club as Benitez attempts to remove players from his squad who are surplus to requirements with Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar, Grant Hanley and Jack Colback among those who have been told they can leave.