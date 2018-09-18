Another op for Wilshere as West Ham confirm star faces spell on sidelines

West Ham will be without midfielder Jack Wilshere for an unspecified period of time after the midfielder underwent ankle surgery, the club have announced.

Wilshere, 26, had his operation on Monday morning after missing Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Everton because of his injury, and now faces a period of rest before beginning his rehabilitation.

However, the Hammers’ head of medical Richard Collinge has revealed the procedure went well.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Collinge said: “Jack underwent successful surgery in London on Monday morning for a minor ongoing ankle issue. The surgeon was happy with the procedure and all went as planned.

“We envisage he will only need a relatively short period of rest and will then start his rehabilitation. Jack is focused and determined to get back training and playing as soon as possible.”

The confirmation came amid speculation that Wilshere could be facing up to six weeks out of action.

That would come as a blow to a man whose career to date has been punctuated by injuries.

Wilshere arrived at West Ham in July after ending his 17-year association with Arsenal and started his new club’s first four games of the campaign.

He did so desperate to prove his worth once again after missing out on the England squad for this summer’s World Cup finals despite making 38 appearances for the Gunners last season.