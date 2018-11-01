Another Tottenham star ready to pen double-your-money deal

Tottenham are reportedly hopeful that Christian Eriksen will soon join Dele Alli in signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Spurs have been in talks with Eriksen’s representatives since last season over extending the Dane’s £70,000-a-week deal, which runs out in 2020, but are yet to make a breakthrough.

But the report in the Evening Standard claims that the club are optimistic that the 26-year-old will pen a new contract that will see his wages double to around £150,000-a-week, a deal similar to the one signed by Alli on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s sudden urgency to get a deal over the line comes following reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the former Ajax man.

Spurs are also keen on securing the future’s of centre-back pair Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Vertonghen, like Eriksen, is out of contract in 2020, while fellow Belgian Alderweireld could leave on a free next summer – if Spurs decide not to activate a one-year extension that would then a trigger a £25million release clause.

Midfielder Mousa Dembele, meanwhile, looks increasingly certain to be on his way in 2019, with Spurs showing no signs of extending the former Fulham man’s stay in north London.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline