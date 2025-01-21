Tottenham’s quest to sign a talented forward from Barcelona could get complicated, with a report revealing his desires after learning that his club want to get rid of him, while head coach Hansi Flick has made clear in public his thoughts on the matter.

As TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been reporting this month, Tottenham are keen on signing a new striker in the January transfer window. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still believes that Spurs could have a successful season and is ready to help head coach Ange Postecoglou in the second half of the campaign, with the team just eight points above the Premier League relegation zone right now.

Tottenham were keen on a deal for Randal Kolo Muani with Levy personally trying to make it happen, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward is now on the verge of moving to Juventus on loan for the rest of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs are planning a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Postecoglou admires the striker, but there is competition from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Another forward that Spurs are monitoring is Ansu Fati. Reports in Spain last week claimed that Tottenham have already made an offer for the forward, who had a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion from Barcelona last season.

West Ham United are also reportedly keen on Fati and have made a bid too, with Besiktas claimed to be showing interest in the 22-year-old as well.

Sport has now reported that Barcelona have made up their mind to severe ties with Fati in the January transfer window.

While the LaLiga giants are not going to force the forward to leave, they will try to come to an agreement with him and his agent.

Barcelona respect that Fati has come through La Masia to become a first-team player, so they will not push him to leave, but they have made it clear to the forward that he is not in their plans.

Sport has also reported what Fati wants to do. According to the Spanish publication, the forward does not want to leave Barcelona in January.

Once described as “magic” by his Barcelona teammate Eric Garcia, Fati has always wanted to become a success at the Catalan club, and he has not changed his mind at all.

What Flick has said to Fati is encouraging for Tottenham

While Tottenham will be apprehensive about a potential deal for Fati after hearing about his stance, the Premier League club’s hopes of signing the forward are still alive.

Barcelona head coach Flick said last week that he has made it clear to Fati that he is not in his plans.

The youngster, who scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances during his loan spell for Brighton last season, has played only eight matches in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

Flick said: “It’s very important to be honest with the players. I’ve been honest with Ansu. We talked about various options and now it’s his decision.

“If he wants to stay, that’s fine, he’s a La Masia player. This is professional football and performances count.

“My job is to help him improve and that’s what we want to do with all the players. Ansu is very professional and always focused. I want to help him.”

With the Barcelona board ready to offload Fati and Flick publicly saying that he is not going to use him, the forward could change his mind in the coming days, especially if Tottenham persist with their interest in him.

Adarabioyo interest, Dorgu hopes

Fati is not the only player that Tottenham are keen on bringing to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window. Tosin Adarabioyo has also been linked with a move to Spurs.

Chelsea are reportedly open to letting Adarabioyo leave this month, and Tottenham are interested in the centre-back.

The 27-year-old English central defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 after leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

Adarabioyo has made 19 appearances for Chelsea so far this season. He has scored four goals in those games.

Another defender that Tottenham are keen on is Patrick Dorgu. The Denmark international is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and has done well for Lecce over the past two seasons.

Manchester United are already in talks over a potential transfer and believe that they could be able to convince Dorgu to move to Old Trafford in a £21m deal.

However, Tottenham have reportedly not given up on the prospect of striking a deal for Dorgu and are providing Man Utd with “stiff competition”.

Paris Saint-Germain central defender Milan Skriniar is also on the radar of Tottenham, who are considering a loan offer for him.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly ready to offload the Slovakia international centre-back, but they would prefer a permanent exit.

