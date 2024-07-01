The chances of Liverpool still sealing an explosive transfer for Anthony Gordon this summer have been revealed, with Fabrizio Romano also giving an insight into the player’s state of mind over signing for the Reds.

The winger is currently away on international duty with England, who scraped into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Sunday night after snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat against plucky Slovakia. And while Gordon did not take the field, the Newcastle star’s name was very much the focus of attention owing to an incredible transfer saga back home.

Indeed, news broke on Saturday that Liverpool had held talks with their Premier League rivals to bring Gordon back to Merseyside, just 18 months after a £45m move to St James’ Park from Everton.

Gordon has just enjoyed a brilliant first full season at St James’ Park, playing his part in 23 goal contributions in 49 appearances and winning the Tynesiders’ Player of the Year award.

But with PSR concerns lingering over them, talks had been held between Liverpool and Newcastle over a deal to bring the now £80m-rated player back to Merseyside.

And while a series of discussions were held about the structure of the deal between the clubs, Liverpool backed out of negotiations with Newcastle trying to insist that Jarrel Quansah was to be used as a makeweight.

In the end, Newcastle managed to meet obide by Profit and Sustainability Rules by agreeing deals to offload 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m and homegrown midfielder Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Anthony Gordon view on Liverpool transfer

However, that’s not to say the deal remains off the table this summer as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, talks could yet be resurrected with Liverpool prepared to offer £50m and the £35m-rated Caiomhin Kelleher to secure Gordon’s signing.

And with Arne Slot thought to be keen to upgrade his attack, with Luis Diaz strongly linked with a move away, Gordon remains the winger the Liverpool board currently hold the most concrete interest in.

Had Liverpool managed to agree a deal before Sunday’s PSR deadline, TEAMtalk understands that provisions had been made for the winger to travel to Leipzig – around 125km from England’s training base at the Weimarer Land Spa and Golf resort in Blankenhain.

All that become mute, though, with the clubs unable to thrash out a deal for now, though it’s understood that Gordon – who supported Liverpool as a boy and actually started out in their academy before transfering to Everton at the age of 11.

That said, Romano has revealed all on the player’s state of mind over the would-be transfer, claiming the 23-year-old

“With the pressure of Financial Fair Play, Newcastle had a couple of complicated weeks to find solutions,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

“As of now, Sunday evening, everything is fine for Newcastle because they sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m after the player rejected a move to Olympique Lyon.”

Liverpool move for Anthony Gordon ‘remains possible’

Romano added: “Anthony Gordon was one more player discussed in terms of outgoings when Newcastle had to face the possibility of losing one of the stars they had on the team because of FFP.

“They had a discussion with Liverpool, exploring the possibility of a swap deal. Liverpool retain an interest in Anthony Gordon. Liverpool believe he is a very talented player. The player was also open to the situation just waiting for Newcastle to make the best decision. So not to leave Newcastle but open to any situation.

“The reality is they were never close; the only way to make it happen was for Newcastle to drop the price. It never happened. So Gordon and Isak were never really close to leaving the club.”

With TEAMtalk strongly understanding that Gordon remains of interest to Liverpool, it is not out the question that the Reds look to make a fresh approach to land the player later this summer.

And while other positions – such as a new left-sided central defender and a holding midfielder – remain their priority, Slot is also eager to add to his attack.

Indeed, that claim is also backed up with reports on Monday confirming Slot’s plan to sign a new winger this summer with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and, perhaps more ambitiously, Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, also of interest.

However, a move for Gordon perhaps looks the easiest to pull off. And while the financial burden has eased on Newcastle for now, the possibility of more than doubling their money on the player could yet tempt them into his sale, with the Magpies showing a willingness to sell the England winger before either of their other gems in Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.