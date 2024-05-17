Incoming new Liverpool boss Arne Slot is serious in his wishes to bring Anthony Gordon back to Merseyside this summer – and an alarming clause in the former Everton winger’s deal has seemingly given Newcastle more reason for panic.

The former Toffees winger has enjoyed a brilliant first full season at St James’ Park, scoring 12 goals and laying on another 10 assists to earn him the accolade of Newcastle United‘s Player of the Year. And with his form impossible for England boss Gareth Southgate to ignore – desite having a plethora of strong wing options at his disposal – the 23-year-old has forced his way into the reckoning for this summer’s European Championships.

As a result, though, transfer interest in Gordon has grown in recent months and earlier this week it was reported that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a move for the winger this summer.

To that end, new boss Slot has put Gordon firmly on his list of potential summer recruits at Anfield, with the winger seen as a possible upgrade for the inconsistent Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been linked with moves to either PSG or Barcelona, with Liverpool’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards, seemingly willing to cash in on the 27-year-old if the price is right.

And while Newcastle would be loathe to lose the two-cap England international, FFP concerns means they may need to consider a big-money sale this summer if they are to provide Eddie Howe with funds to further strengthen his squad.

Anthony Gordon clause gives Newcastle more concerns

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have both seen speculation grow over their futures in recent months – Arsenal are keen on deals for both players – though it’s understood that Newcastle would side with the reluctant sale of Gordon if they decide to sacrifice one of that trio.

As a result, Liverpool are now giving serious thought to launching a £100m bid to bring Gordon back to Merseyside.

The winger actually started out on Liverpool’s books before moving across the city at the age of 11 to join Everton’s academy.

That move obviously paid rich dividends, with the 23-year-old underlining his qualities in 78 appearances for the Toffees before a £45m move to St James’ Park in January 2023.

However, if Slot gets his way then Gordon’s stay on Tyneside could be cut short after just 18 months, with the player also having supported Liverpool as a boy and idolising Anfield icon Steven Gerrard in his school days.

Now it has emerged that any deal to sell Gordon would see his former side Everton profit with a sell-on clause worth 10% of any future deal, meaning the Toffees could bank an additional £10m on top of the £45m (£40m plus £5m in add-ons) already banked from his sale.

And while such a move could force Newcastle to think twice over his potential sale, they know his exit would not quite prove as financial fruitful as initially expected.

Gordon for his part has made clear his satisfaction with how his career has developed since his move to the North-East.

“I absolutely love it here – I’ve said that plenty of times,” Gordon said.

“I’ve never come to a stadium where I get the feeling of pure joy.

“Every time I pull up to the stadium or even if I’m driving past, it brings me joy. I absolutely love this place. I’ve been in good form (at St James’ Park) but that’s because I’m happy here.”