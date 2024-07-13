Liverpool get Anthony Gordon transfer approval but must pay premium with Newcastle auction planned

Arne Slot has been told Liverpool can still strike a dream transfer to bring Anthony Gordon to the club from Newcastle this summer, but they must be prepared to play a patient game and may also have to play big for a player also reportedly on Manchester City’s radar.

Clamour for the Newcastle United star to get more game-time for England at the European Championships has died down in recent days following some improved displays from the Three Lions which have seen Gareth Southgate’s side book their place in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final where they take on Spain. Gordon has so far been limited to just a few minutes of action so far, appearing as a 90th-minute substitute in the final group game against Slovenia, which finished in a 0-0 draw.

Indeed, Gordon has perhaps made the biggest headlines while away in Germany for two reasons so far – and not for his exploits with England. Firstly, after falling head first off his bike while trying to use his mobile phone at the same time and cutting himself up quite badly as the squad embarked on a team-building exercise.

And secondly, after finding his name strongly linked with a move to Liverpool towards the back end of June as Newcastle frantically tried to appease the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules before the June 30 cut-off and to ensure they did not face a potential points penalty.

As it goes, Newcastle fell in line by instead sanctioning the sales of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m, meaning those preliminary conversations over the prospective sale of Gordon did not need to go further.

Liverpool given hope of Anthony Gordon transfer

Indeed, Newcastle had asked Liverpool for Reds defender Jarell Quansah to be included as part of any deal, having valued Gordon at around the £75m to £80m mark.

And while word reached Gordon on those prospective talks, with a potential medical slotted in to take place in Leipzig had the two clubs agreed on a deal, Liverpool did not look to progress on the conversation, having made it clear that Quansah was not for sale.

All the same, TEAMtalk sources have revealed Gordon – a boyhood Liverpool fan who had played for the club’s academy up to the age of 11 before transfering across the city to Everton – was very much open on making the move back to his native Merseyside.

New Reds boss Slot is also understood to be keen on bringing in Gordon if an agreement can be done between the clubs.

And while Newcastle continue to plan for the new season with Gordon – who TEAMtalk must stress is settled at St James’ Park and not agitating for a move – Liverpool have been given some hope that a move could yet come to fruition.

And according to former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness, talking on the Inside Track podcast, a transfer auction for Gordon could yet take place this summer.

However, as Wyness reveals, Newcastle could use reported interest from Manchester City in Gordon to drive up the 23-year-old’s price.

“Anthony Gordon was supposed to be coming back to Liverpool, that was all the rumours and stories,” Wyness began.

“He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, so that made sense.

“But Man City – I don’t see him as a Pep player.

“I don’t know why, because he’s got the pace, but that’s my feeling.”

Anthony Gordon transfer auction

Wyness believes a little patience may be needed frm Liverpool if they are to strike a deal this summer and feels his price may yet rise the later in the window it gets.

“In terms of a valuation, I’d think he’s worth around £75m. His end product hasn’t quite been what it should be at Newcastle, and it wasn’t at Everton.

“But I’m not convinced Man City will come in.

“I think it could be Newcastle trying to get an auction going and keep Liverpool’s hand up while pushing the price up.”

Gordon joined Newcastle in a £45m move from Everton in January 2023 and notched 12 goals and 11 assists, as well as winning six penalties, in 48 appearances in the 2023/24 season, form that earned him the Magpies’ player of the year gong.