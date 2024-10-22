Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has finally signed his new long-term deal with the Premier League club after TEAMtalk first brought you news of the agreement towards the end of September.

The 23-year-old England attacker has scored 15 goals and created 11 assists in 74 appearances since joining the Magpies from Everton in January 2023 in a £45million deal.

Following his Three Lions debut in March this year, Gordon was a member of Gareth Southgate’s squad that reached the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin before losing to Spain.

He was heavily linked with a return to Merseyside over the summer, with Liverpool keen on striking a deal for the former Toffee and also maintaining that interest heading into the January window.

And, TT revealed last month that Gordon had agreed a new deal to stay at St James’ Park after the club dealt with issues complying with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules by selling both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Speaking about his new deal, Gordon named his connection with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as one of the top reasons for his decision to extend his stay.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Gordon said: “I just think the club’s in a great place. Since the takeover it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“The team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.”

Howe, Mitchell rave over Gordon impact

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Gordon has grown as a “player and a person” since moving to St James’ Park.

Howe said: “I’m delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

“He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it’s clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.

“There’s even more to come from Anthony and I’m excited about what’s ahead for him and us.”

Sporting director, Paul Mitchell, added: “Anthony is a top player with so much still ahead of him. We are all delighted that he is committed to the journey we’re on at Newcastle United.

“Our staff have done a tremendous job in nurturing his talent and evolving his game, and Anthony deserves so much credit for his commitment to pushing himself to be better and to achieve every day.

“Developing, rewarding and retaining our talented young players is an essential part of building towards sustainable success, and Anthony has a big part to play as we strive to reach our ambitious targets.”

