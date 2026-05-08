Paris Saint-Germain are the latest European heavyweights to check on Anthony Gordon’s situation at Newcastle United, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, in a move that could end up having huge implications at Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sources have confirmed to us that PSG have gathered information on Gordon amid uncertainty surrounding his future at St James’ Park, with the Ligue 1 champions assessing possible attacking reinforcements should movement occur within Luis Enrique’s squad.

While PSG are not actively pursuing a new forward at this stage, the French giants are aware of growing interest in Bradley Barcola from the Premier League.

As we revealed earlier this month, intermediaries have already begun exploring options for Barcola amid serious interest from England, led by Liverpool and Arsenal.

Despite remaining an important figure under Enrique, Barcola’s role has raised questions internally after he was named on the bench for both legs of PSG’s Champions League semi-final victory over Bayern Munich.

PSG’s public stance remains that Barcola is not for sale, but sources state the club are still carrying out contingency work behind the scenes – and Gordon is among the names under consideration.

We understand Gordon’s representatives have informed Newcastle they are open to exploring opportunities this summer, sparking strong interest from both England and abroad.

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Clubs queueing up to sign Gordon

Arsenal and Liverpool continue to monitor the situation closely, while Bayern Munich’s admiration is already well established.

We can now confirm PSG have also checked on Gordon’s availability, while Barcelona have been credited with interest in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old’s versatility across the frontline and explosive style are understood to make him an attractive profile for several elite European clubs.

A move abroad is also thought to appeal to Gordon, who would welcome the opportunity to test himself on the continent if the right proposal arrives.

Despite the mounting attention, Newcastle remain in a strong negotiating position.

Gordon signed a long-term contract extension in 2024 and still has four years remaining on his current deal, which does not include a release clause.

As a result, Newcastle retain full control over the situation and sources indicate they would demand a fee in the region of £80million before considering any sale this summer.