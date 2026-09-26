Barcelona sources react to Anthony Gordon’s start after Marcus Rashford decision made

Barcelona are highly encouraged by the early impact Anthony Gordon has made since completing his high-profile move to the club, TEAMtalk understands.

Officials and coaching staff are delighted both with the player’s initial performances and with the addition of a profile they believe fits perfectly into Hansi Flick’s attacking vision, sources say.

Flick specifically targeted the England international for his explosive pace and direct running. Sources close to the situation confirm that Gordon has delivered exactly what was expected of him so far.

There is genuine optimism at the club that he can continue to develop and establish himself among La Liga’s leading attackers.

Those who work with Gordon describe him as an extremely professional and driven individual.

He possesses the discipline and self-motivation required to push towards becoming one of the best players in world football. His attitude has already impressed the Barcelona hierarchy and is viewed as a key reason why the transfer is regarded as a success to date.

The 25-year-old has also settled well off the pitch. He has formed strong relationships within the squad and is receiving constant encouragement and support from his new teammates. Players are said to be thoroughly enjoying his presence in the dressing room, praising both his work rate and positive character.

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Barcelona were right to pick Gordon over Rashford

Adapting to life at one of the biggest clubs in the world after a major financial outlay was always expected to take time.

Barcelona, however, are satisfied with the progress Gordon has shown in the early stages of his Camp Nou career.

The club remains happy with its investment and believes the foundations are in place for further improvement.

Barcelona had the option of signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United for £26million following his loan last season, but decided to prioritise signing Gordon instead. That is now paying dividends.

With Flick’s system already bringing the best out of several new arrivals, Gordon’s blend of speed, directness and determination is seen as a valuable asset.

The hope at Barcelona is that the former Newcastle United winger will keep growing in confidence and influence as the season progresses.

For now, the message from within the club is clear: Gordon is on the right path, and there is quiet confidence that he can become a significant figure in the team for years to come.

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