Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has been given a rude wake-up call by Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui after the Frenchman was substituted during a disappointing debut for the LaLiga outfit.

The 26-year-old pushed really hard to seal his Old Trafford exit last month. However, it looks like he has some catching up to do to get back to his best – if Saturday’s performance against Osasuna is anything to go by.

Sevilla dropped precious points on Saturday in the hunt to keep pace with table-topping Real Madrid.

The disappointing 0-0 draw with Osasuna leaves them three points behind, having played a game more.

And Sevilla’s lack of punch in attack was largely down to Martial’s uninspiring display, which saw him hauled off with 15 minutes remaining.

And speaking after the game, Lopetegui was pretty scathing of the high-profile January signing.

“He has to give us more,” he admitted. “It was his first game, it’s not easy to adapt.

“He comes with a bit of baggage because he’s hardly played. Bit by bit he has to get up to speed.”

Martial’s downturn in form since his 23-goal 2019-20 campaign has been pretty remarkable.

Indeed, this season he scored just once in eight Premier League games before being offloaded.

Sevilla are next in action on Friday night when they play host to 14th-placed Elche.

Merson blames Man Utd for Van de Beek woes

Meanwhile, Manchester United have “missed a trick” with Donny van de Beek, with Paul Merson backing Frank Lampard to revive the midfielder’s career at Goodison Park.

The central midfielder was hoping to leave Manchester United on a temporary basis after featuring just eight times in the Premier League this term. Leeds were also considering an approach, while interest also came from Everton and Newcastle.

As it was, Van de Beek, 24, went on to join Everton on transfer deadline day. His arrival coincided with the appointment of Frank Lampard, a legendary midfielder who will now hope to influence the Dutchman’s game.

And Arsenal hero Merson is backing Van de Beek to get his career back on track with the Toffees.

The pundit is also highly critical of United’s treatment of their £40m signing from Ajax. Indeed, he started just 11 games during his 16 months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management.

“I felt sorry for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“He never moaned and just got on with it. I think Manchester United have missed a trick here. He’s a very good player and I think he’ll be very successful at Everton.

“Frank Lampard can get Van de Beek’s career going. He was a top player at Ajax but fell behind the eight-ball at Manchester United.”

Merson on midfielder’s Old Trafford failure

Asked why he may have fallen short at United, Merson had an interesting theory.

“At a club of that stature, you need to hit the ground running the minute you’re at the club. At United though, he was never given a chance. If it wasn’t going right for United, he was always the first to come off.

“The environment at Everton might suit him. They’re nowhere near as massive a club in the Premier League. As such, the expectations won’t be as big either.

“He’ll be able to relax and play the football he played at Ajax that got him to Manchester United in the first place.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to make his Everton debut in Tuesday night’s Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

