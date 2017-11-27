Martial explains why his form dipped for Man Utd last season

Anthony Martial insists he is ready to “tear it up” for Manchester United after reminding his critics that he is still only 21 years old.

The France forward endured a disappointing season last time out under Jose Mourinho, but has looked in better form this term, despite competing with Marcus Rashford for a place in United’s attack.

Martial’s performances – and the impending Romelu Lukaku-Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike partnership – are discussed in this week’s Monday Verdict – but before then, the young Frenchman has told Telefoot that his best is yet to come.

“I had some problems off the pitch [last season] that played in my head. I wasn’t really focused,” he admitted.

“But now when I go out onto the pitch, I want to tear it up.

“Some people forget my age. Given my talent, they expected me to explode earlier. But everyone has their own pace.

“With my club I want to win as many trophies as possible, and with the national team I hope to establish myself in the first team and win the World Cup.”

Martial scored just four goals last season, but already this term he has been involved in (either scored or assisted) 10 goals from 9 starts this season.

And the player reckons some of his improvement has been down to the ‘tough love’ Mourinho has given him.

Martial said Mourinho had been “hard with me,” but added: “I think it’s because we didn’t understand each other that well.

“But we got to know each other, we’ve talked a lot, and now it’s going well.”

Mourinho, who gave Martial a third successive Premier League start for the first time in seven months against Brighton on Saturday, added: “We started again from scratch.

“I think we’re now at the stage where I really think he can be a great, great player. After a difficult period, the definitive explosion will come.”