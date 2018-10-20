Anthony Martial still wants to leave Man Utd in the summer

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial still wants to leave the Premier League, according to reports.



The France international is understood to be unhappy at Old Trafford with his contract running down at the end of the season.

The Daily Mirror claims that Martial has ‘no intention’ of staying at United longer than his current deal.

There’s a 12-month option in his clause and it’s thought United could trigger it but only to make sure they get a fee for Martial.

Martial has started in six Premier League matches this season with a goal against Newcastle United and two at Chelsea.

The Frenchman controversially failed to return to United’s US tour of the United States after being given a leave of absence to witness the birth of his second child.

The report continues by saying that the club’s decision to reward Luke Shaw with a new deal is not part of the reason Martial wants to leave Old Trafford.

In the summer, Martial’s agent claimed that the striker wanted to leave the club.

“After thinking about all the possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” said Phillipe Lamboley, Martial’s agent.

“It is a well-considered decision. He is under contract, United will have the last word and we will respect the decision of the club, it will go to the end of its commitment.

“We do not have the same vision on Anthony’s future. Without the unconditional support of the fans, Anthony would have already asked to leave United.”