Griezmann still angry at breakdown of 2013 Arsenal transfer

Antoine Griezmann has revealed he would reject any future advances from Arsenal after admitting he’s still frustrated by their failure to sign him four years ago.

The France forward has become one of the most sought-after players in the European game following his highly-successful spell at Atletico Madrid.

With Griezmann’s Atleti deal containing a release clause of €100million, the player is regularly linked with moves to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United – the latter of which he almost joined over the summer.

However, the player has admitted he almost moved to another English side in Arsenal back in 2013, but delays from the Gunners’ end prevented the move going through.

In his new autobiography entitled Behind the Smile (h/t TalkSport), he said a move to the Gunners was on the cards in 2013 for a spell: “I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting … when there was no news, [agent Eric Olhats] called [scout Gilles Grimandi], who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

“Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move. I don’t like to be told something and for it not to happen.

“So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him ‘forget it, after the blow they gave us’.”

Griezmann, at the time, was still an upcoming player with Real Sociedad and while his talent was evident, few could foresee the player he would become today.

The player has endured a slow start this season, but after only scoring three times in his first 13 games, the player has since netted three times in his last three outings.

