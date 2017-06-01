Antoine Griezmann hints at end to transfer talk with tweet

Antoine Griezmann appears to have ended all the speculation over his future after seemingly committing himself to Atletico Madrid via social media.

The France striker has been the subject of more transfer talk than arguably any other player over the course of the last 12 months, with Manchester United tipped as favourites to land the 26-year-old.

United, however, appeared to end their interest in Griezmann on Thursday and are instead said to be looking at alternative options, news that has since sparked the following tweet from the Atletico attacker which, when translated, simply reads: Now more than ever #Atleti #Todosjuntos

The news will also provide a timely boost for Atletico after the club’s ban from signing players until January 1, 2018, was upheld by CAS on Thursday morning.