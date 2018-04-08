Antoine Griezmann issues firm rebuttal to latest transfer claims

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has batted away claims he has already agreed to join Barcelona this summer.

The former Manchester United target is widely expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season, with an exit clause in his deal allowing him to leave if anyone meets his €100m asking price.

Growing claims over recent weeks have suggested a deal has already been agreed to take Griezmann to Barcelona, but in an interview aired on French television on Sunday, the player stated that such reports “were not good information”.

Told by a reporter on TF1 that “according to our information you are going to sign”, the French international replied: “I don’t where your information comes from but, for now, there’s nothing.”

TF1 insisted, nevertheless, that “talks are well advanced” between the Catalan giants and the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Griezmann indicated last month that he would decide on a move before the World Cup finals in Russia, which start on June 14.

Last year he said that there was “a six in ten chance” he would move to Manchester United only to sign a contract extension with Atletico.